How Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.(NASDAQ: EOSE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 10.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $352.40M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 13.69% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -89.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.66 and 68.23% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting 13.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the EOSE stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have moved 102.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed -5.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.39% from current levels.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 95.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.48%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.40% and 54.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.3 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.3 million and $2.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -60.20% for the current quarter and 518.20% for the next.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.33% with a share float percentage of 43.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 8.22 million shares worth more than $35.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Legal & General Group PLC held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.3 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $2.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $1.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.