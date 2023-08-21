Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Shares Are Down 99.38% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.78B, closed the last trade at $15.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The GGAL stock price is -20.9% off its 52-week high price of $18.34 and 56.69% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 859.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.18.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the GGAL stock price touched $15.17 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares have moved 66.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have changed -11.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.98, which means that the shares’ value could drop -68.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.57 while the price target rests at a high of $14.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 6.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.69% from current levels.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.50% over the past 5 years.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 0.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.05% with a share float percentage of 12.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are INCA Investments, LLC with over 2.65 million shares worth more than $45.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, INCA Investments, LLC held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.21 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $2.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $2.46 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.