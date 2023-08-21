Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.98% Fall

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.80M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -1403.96% off its 52-week high price of $15.19 and 9.9% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the GOSS stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 14.23%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio Inc. shares have moved -53.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed -18.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1385.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.76% from current levels.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gossamer Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.91%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 54.20% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.