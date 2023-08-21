FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Surprises Wall Street With 10.23% Stock Price Gain

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) has a beta value of -0.48 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.95M, closed the recent trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 10.23% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -6758.33% off its 52-week high price of $24.69 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 279.48K shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting 10.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the FAZE stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc. shares have moved -80.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed -8.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.47% over the past 6 months.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 170.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 263.05% with a share float percentage of -375.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FaZe Holdings Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lewin Nick with over 17.02 million shares worth more than $6.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Lewin Nick held 22.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 11.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 million and represent 14.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $44660.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.