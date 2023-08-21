Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 9.43%

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.24M, closed the recent trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 9.43% during that session. The ELIQ stock price is -581.03% off its 52-week high price of $11.85 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.62K shares.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) trade information

Sporting 9.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the ELIQ stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 18.31%. Year-to-date, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. shares have moved -82.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) have changed -82.51%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.57% over the past 6 months.

ELIQ Dividends

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $1.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sculptor Capital LP, with the holding of over 0.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.