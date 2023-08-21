Does EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.86M, closed the recent trade at $2.61 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 4.40% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -6.13% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 85.82% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 592.49K shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting 4.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the EZGO stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 291.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed 41.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 110.48% over the past 6 months.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.10% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EZGO Technologies Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 85800.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 65070.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 2944.0 shares of worth $8066.0 while later fund manager owns 403.0 shares of worth $1104.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.