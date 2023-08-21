Could Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 95.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.37M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant -7.00% during that session. The TIVC stock price is -3366.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.08 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 128.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.79 million shares.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Sporting -7.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the TIVC stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 47.64%. Year-to-date, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares have moved -90.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) have changed 32.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.27%, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.10% and 58.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $780k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.18% with a share float percentage of 3.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tivic Health Systems Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sheets Smith Wealth Management with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $63540.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sheets Smith Wealth Management held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 96821.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10253.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.