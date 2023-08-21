China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 12.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.27 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 23.42% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -811.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.96K shares.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Sporting 23.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -71.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed -15.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 21840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16566.67% from the levels at last check today.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.84% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2012.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -2.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.45% with a share float percentage of 4.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 63850.0 shares worth more than $21779.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 36672.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12508.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.