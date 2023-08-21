China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 2.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.50M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 11.78% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -635.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.72 and 27.03% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting 11.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the CLEU stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 85.49%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -63.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -85.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed -77.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.62% with a share float percentage of 7.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.