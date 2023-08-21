Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Estimation And Forecast

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.93M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The CENN stock price is -451.72% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 10.34% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the CENN stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 14.76%. Year-to-date, Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares have moved -33.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have changed -32.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.74% over the past 6 months.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.09% with a share float percentage of 11.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 2.47 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 4.15 million shares of worth $2.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $0.98 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.