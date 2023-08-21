Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.45M, closed the recent trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.05% during that session. The ALBT stock price is -542.28% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 17.89% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17730.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.25K shares.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) trade information

Sporting 6.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the ALBT stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 12.14%. Year-to-date, Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares have moved -76.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) have changed -15.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.61% over the past 6 months.

ALBT Dividends

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.55% with a share float percentage of 3.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalon GloboCare Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 84446.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 19120.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22752.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 48624.0 shares of worth $57862.0 while later fund manager owns 7773.0 shares of worth $9249.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.