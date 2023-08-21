AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Shares Are Down -93.34% Since The Beginning Of The Year

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.72M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant -3.66% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -1650.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.07 million shares.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting -3.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the AGRI stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have moved -89.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed -8.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 81760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.35%, compared to 18.10% for the industry.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.11% with a share float percentage of 9.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 70922.0 shares worth more than $16078.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ayrton Capital LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AMG National Trust Bank, with the holding of over 56000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12695.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.