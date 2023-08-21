A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.06M, closed the last trade at $8.65 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The AMSC stock price is -100.81% off its 52-week high price of $17.37 and 63.01% above the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the AMSC stock price touched $8.65 or saw a rise of 15.36%. Year-to-date, American Superconductor Corporation shares have moved 135.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) have changed 22.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.61% from current levels.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Superconductor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.82%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.90% and 74.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.4 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -78.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.58% with a share float percentage of 48.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Superconductor Corporation having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $13.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 1.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.67 million and represent 6.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $4.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $2.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.