A Detailed Analysis Of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $466.20M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The LILM stock price is -163.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 63.73% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lilium N.V. (LILM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the LILM stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 11.3%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V. shares have moved -10.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -22.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.96% from current levels.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lilium N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.52%, compared to 6.00% for the industry.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.71% with a share float percentage of 21.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilium N.V. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palantir Technologies Inc. with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $8.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.41 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $82031.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.