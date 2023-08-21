-18.58 Fall Turns Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 69.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.46M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -18.58% during that session. The MULN stock price is -29585.94% off its 52-week high price of $189.99 and -21.88% below the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 141.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.33 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Sporting -18.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/18/23 when the MULN stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 40.19%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares have moved -99.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed -52.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5175.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5175.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5175.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -808493.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -808493.75% from current levels.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -99.02% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.00% for the current quarter and 91.10% for the next.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.