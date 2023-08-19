Will Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. The 52-week high for the SLGG share is $1.07, that puts it down -345.83 from that peak though still a striking 4.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $11.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 549.67K shares over the past three months.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SLGG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.62% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.76%, and it has moved by -31.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.07%. The short interest in Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 86.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, SLGG is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Super League Gaming Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares have gone down -65.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.42% against -0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.53 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.39 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.51 million and $7.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.90% and then jump by 74.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return -230.90% in 2023.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Super League Gaming Inc. insiders own 23.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.85%, with the float percentage being 29.97%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.1 million shares (or 18.04% of all shares), a total value of $3.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.