Why Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.60% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NLTX share is $1.20, that puts it down -60.0 from that peak though still a striking 49.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $33.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 272.61K shares over the past three months.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NLTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) trade information

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) registered a 3.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.60% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.98%, and it has moved by 11.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.42%. The short interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, NLTX is trading at a discount of -100.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) shares have gone up 43.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.50% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.70% this quarter and then jump 87.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.20%. While earnings are projected to return 5.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.10% per annum.

NLTX Dividends

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s Major holders

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.78%, with the float percentage being 42.27%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 8.68% of all shares), a total value of $2.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.09 million shares, is of Lynx1 Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.