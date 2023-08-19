Why Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AQMS share is $1.76, that puts it down -61.47 from that peak though still a striking 54.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $111.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 683.56K shares over the past three months.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AQMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.84%, and it has moved by -21.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.92%. The short interest in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 4.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aqua Metals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares have gone down -5.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.00% against 6.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10,400.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $330k by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.10%. While earnings are projected to return 21.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Aqua Metals Inc. insiders own 5.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.93%, with the float percentage being 15.72%. Baird Financial Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.49 million shares (or 4.35% of all shares), a total value of $5.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.24 million.