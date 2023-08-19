What Will Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Be Like After It Drops -56.01% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.08% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the BWEN share is $6.10, that puts it down -56.01 from that peak though still a striking 60.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $78.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 135.55K shares over the past three months.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BWEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) trade information

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) registered a 11.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.08% in intraday trading to $3.91 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.72%, and it has moved by -1.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.29%. The short interest in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 55.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BWEN is trading at a discount of -206.91% off the target high and -53.45% off the low.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadwind Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) shares have gone down -11.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 162.50% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 188.90% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.22 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.82 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.84 million and $40.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.80% and then jump by 34.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.80%. While earnings are projected to return -426.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

BWEN Dividends

Broadwind Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s Major holders

Broadwind Inc. insiders own 13.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.71%, with the float percentage being 41.18%. Grace & White Inc /ny is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 6.02% of all shares), a total value of $5.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.