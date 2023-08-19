What To Expect Going Ahead For Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) Given Its 1.78 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the XMTR share is $64.35, that puts it down -275.22 from that peak though still a striking 27.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.45. The company’s market capitalization is $843.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.98K shares over the past three months.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. XMTR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $17.15 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.13%, and it has moved by -21.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.70%. The short interest in Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is 4.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.56, which implies an increase of 27.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, XMTR is trading at a discount of -92.42% off the target high and 30.03% off the low.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xometry Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares have gone down -52.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.18% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 93.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.03 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.73 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.57 million and $98.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.90% and then jump by 34.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -22.60% in 2023.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Xometry Inc. insiders own 10.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.15%, with the float percentage being 117.15%. Brown Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.35 million shares (or 14.01% of all shares), a total value of $134.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.24 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 13.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $132.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 4.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 4.62% of the stock, which is worth about $67.15 million.