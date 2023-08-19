VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Has Lost -3.53% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.89% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the VCIG share is $24.20, that puts it down -490.24 from that peak though still a striking 62.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $123.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) registered a 13.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.89% in intraday trading to $4.10 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.49%, and it has moved by 15.17% in 30 days. The short interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 13.50% in 2023.

VCIG Dividends

VCI Global Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

VCI Global Limited insiders own 79.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23006.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $94324.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19183.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78650.0.