Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.39% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the UROY share is $3.32, that puts it down -54.42 from that peak though still a striking 15.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $215.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.35K shares over the past three months.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) registered a 5.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.39% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.44%, and it has moved by 5.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.31%. The short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is 1.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 64.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, UROY is trading at a discount of -179.07% off the target high and -179.07% off the low.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 07 and September 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Uranium Royalty Corp. insiders own 17.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.76%, with the float percentage being 20.43%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.17 million shares (or 4.16% of all shares), a total value of $8.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.72 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Sprott Uranium Miners ETF owns about 4.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 3.67% of the stock, which is worth about $7.53 million.