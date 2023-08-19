The Time Is Right To Purchase eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR)

During the last session, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.77% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EFTR share is $1.48, that puts it down -114.49 from that peak though still a striking 50.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $40.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. EFTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) registered a 5.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.77% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.93%, and it has moved by -10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.87%. The short interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.98, which implies an increase of 90.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.40 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, EFTR is trading at a discount of -1349.28% off the target high and -682.61% off the low.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) shares have gone up 14.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.73% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.10% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $867k and $674k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -241.70% in 2023.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.01%, with the float percentage being 47.69%. SR One Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $5.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $50274.0.