The Future Belongs To Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.75% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the HSDT share is $36.84, that puts it down -407.44 from that peak though still a striking 4.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.91. The company’s market capitalization is $4.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41940.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 15.88K shares over the past three months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) registered a -7.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.75% in intraday trading to $7.26 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.13%, and it has moved by -23.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.07%. The short interest in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 1750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares have gone down -52.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,823.08% against 10.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560k by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2023.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 4552.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33047.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 21732.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10204.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $74081.0.