The Current Price For The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.38% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the LOVE share is $36.64, that puts it down -53.69 from that peak though still a striking 26.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.60. The company’s market capitalization is $383.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 375.92K shares over the past three months.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LOVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) registered a 3.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $23.84 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by -18.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.45%. The short interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is 4.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.20, which implies an increase of 56.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, LOVE is trading at a discount of -168.46% off the target high and -55.2% off the low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Lovesac Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares have gone down -17.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.21% against -19.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -131.10% this quarter and then jump 105.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $149.66 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.35 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.20%. While earnings are projected to return -38.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 06 and September 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.38%, with the float percentage being 124.86%. Granahan Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.48 million shares (or 9.69% of all shares), a total value of $39.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.31 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 3.90% of the stock, which is worth about $13.06 million.