The Current Price For Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the AUTL share is $3.77, that puts it down -19.68 from that peak though still a striking 49.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $576.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 614.83K shares over the past three months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AUTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $3.15 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.13%, and it has moved by 15.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.01%. The short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 1.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.38, which implies an increase of 57.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.80 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, AUTL is trading at a discount of -280.95% off the target high and 11.11% off the low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autolus Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares have gone up 60.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.22% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.80% this quarter and then drop -8.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -74.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $390k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.37 million and $3.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -83.50% and then drop by -95.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.00%. While earnings are projected to return 20.50% in 2023.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc insiders own 8.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.60%, with the float percentage being 89.13%. Syncona Portfolio Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.35 million shares (or 12.29% of all shares), a total value of $50.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.49 million shares, is of Blackstone Inc’s that is approximately 11.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 million.