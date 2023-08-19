TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) On Friday – Down -2.73 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.33% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the THCH share is $10.55, that puts it down -379.55 from that peak though still a striking -2.73% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $354.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.22K shares over the past three months.

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) trade information

TH International Limited (THCH) registered a -8.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.33% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.03%, and it has moved by -17.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.32%. The short interest in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -125.40% in 2023.

THCH Dividends

TH International Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)’s Major holders

TH International Limited insiders own 19.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.15%, with the float percentage being 77.21%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.5 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $41.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Portolan Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TH International Limited (THCH) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33672.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.