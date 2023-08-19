Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Are Up 3.51%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SNPX share is $8.69, that puts it down -1424.56 from that peak though still a striking 3.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $4.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 720.96K shares over the past three months.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SNPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) registered a -2.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.29% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.13%, and it has moved by -33.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.30%. The short interest in Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 95.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, SNPX is trading at a discount of -2356.14% off the target high and -2356.14% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 67.60% in 2023.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Synaptogenix Inc. insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.69%, with the float percentage being 4.08%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 62316.0 shares (or 1.78% of all shares), a total value of $57798.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30000.0 shares, is of Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27825.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49295.0, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $57182.0.