Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) Is Worth Evaluating At $27.88

During the last session, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the GPCR share is $42.55, that puts it down -52.62 from that peak though still a striking 25.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 322.91K shares over the past three months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. GPCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $27.88 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.12%, and it has moved by -17.73% in 30 days. The short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.80, which implies an increase of 42.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, GPCR is trading at a discount of -108.03% off the target high and -43.47% off the low.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Structure Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) shares have gone up 27.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.03% against 12.30.

While earnings are projected to return -20.70% in 2023.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Structure Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.29%, with the float percentage being 41.33%. Deep Track Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $110.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $7.72 million.