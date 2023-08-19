Should Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Revive After A -10.5% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ZWS share is $31.77, that puts it down -10.5 from that peak though still a striking 32.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.29. The company’s market capitalization is $4.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ZWS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Zoetis Inc..

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) trade information

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $28.75 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by 3.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.13%. The short interest in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) is 4.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 10.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, ZWS is trading at a discount of -18.26% off the target high and -4.35% off the low.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) shares have gone up 22.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 14.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20%. While earnings are projected to return -7.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.02% per annum.

ZWS Dividends

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 23 and October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS)’s Major holders

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.02%, with the float percentage being 85.50%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.8 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $370.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $369.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $77.5 million.