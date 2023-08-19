Should Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Revive After A -1000.0% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $10.67, that puts it down -1000.0 from that peak though still a striking 27.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $120.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ARQQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.19%, and it has moved by -21.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.23%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.58, which implies an increase of 72.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.15 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, ARQQ is trading at a discount of -518.56% off the target high and -18.56% off the low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares have gone down -61.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -141.51% against 18.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.38 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.38 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 121.60% in 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Arqit Quantum Inc. insiders own 59.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.08%, with the float percentage being 30.17%. Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.93 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $12.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.73 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.