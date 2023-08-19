SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Drops -30.61% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.14% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SCYX share is $3.84, that puts it down -30.61 from that peak though still a striking 60.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $107.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 332.20K shares over the past three months.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SCYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) registered a 6.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.14% in intraday trading to $2.94 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.67%, and it has moved by -1.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.34%. The short interest in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.80, which implies an increase of 75.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SCYX is trading at a discount of -410.2% off the target high and -206.12% off the low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SCYNEXIS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares have gone up 90.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 240.82% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.40% this quarter and then jump 78.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,797.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.89 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.03 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.07 million and $1.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 184.50% and then jump by 492.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.90%. While earnings are projected to return -18.30% in 2023.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

SCYNEXIS Inc. insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.86%, with the float percentage being 49.55%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 13.92% of all shares), a total value of $15.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 4.62% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 million.