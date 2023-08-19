RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Declined -1.25% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the RXST share is $33.77, that puts it down -12.68 from that peak though still a striking 67.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 497.88K shares over the past three months.

RxSight Inc. (RXST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RXST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) trade information

RxSight Inc. (RXST) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $29.97 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.39%, and it has moved by -1.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.12%. The short interest in RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

RxSight Inc. (RXST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RxSight Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RxSight Inc. (RXST) shares have gone up 126.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.12% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.50% this quarter and then jump 23.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.6 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.14 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.62 million and $16.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 63.30% and then jump by 56.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -32.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

RXST Dividends

RxSight Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)’s Major holders

RxSight Inc. insiders own 14.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.02%, with the float percentage being 73.35%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $87.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RxSight Inc. (RXST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $5.74 million.