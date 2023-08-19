Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: AMLI)

During the last session, American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.33% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AMLI share is $3.83, that puts it down -208.87 from that peak though still a striking 8.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $266.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 568.54K shares over the past three months.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) registered a 3.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.34%, and it has moved by -38.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%. The short interest in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) is 2.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.45 day(s) to cover.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Lithium Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) shares have gone down -60.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.08% against 6.20.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

American Lithium Corp. insiders own 10.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.98%, with the float percentage being 6.66%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.5 million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $21.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.67 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 9.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39746.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.