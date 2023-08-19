One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA)

During the last session, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the EUDA share is $10.50, that puts it down -1444.12 from that peak though still a striking 36.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $14.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 164.05K shares over the past three months.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.63%, and it has moved by 17.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.12%. The short interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

EUDA Dividends

EUDA Health Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s Major holders

EUDA Health Holdings Limited insiders own 73.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.38%, with the float percentage being 31.10%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 6.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Ayrton Capital LLC’s that is approximately 1.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund owns about 4830.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7958.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2778.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3111.0.