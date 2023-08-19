Now Is The Time To Buy Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

During the last session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.08% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the ONCY share is $3.39, that puts it down -58.41 from that peak though still a striking 49.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $144.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ONCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) registered a 8.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.08% in intraday trading to $2.14 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.42%, and it has moved by -25.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.57%. The short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.03, which implies an increase of 69.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.46 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ONCY is trading at a discount of -600.93% off the target high and -108.41% off the low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares have gone up 28.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.06% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 27.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2023.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.91%, with the float percentage being 1.94%. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series owns about 33485.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59603.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34659.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $53028.0.