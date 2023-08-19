Now Is A Good Time To Buy Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT)

During the last session, Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.91% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SDOT share is $1.60, that puts it down -45.45 from that peak though still a striking 72.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $50.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.61K shares over the past three months.

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) trade information

The stock spiked 8.91% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -14.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.87%. The short interest in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sadot Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) shares have gone down -3.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.45% against -1.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $189.64 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $188.32 million by the end of Dec 2023.

SDOT Dividends

Sadot Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT)’s Major holders

Sadot Group Inc. insiders own 53.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.99%, with the float percentage being 12.96%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 1.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.