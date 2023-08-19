NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR)’s Stock Is Up 39.33%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.33% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the NPWR share is $17.19, that puts it down -11.55 from that peak though still a striking 39.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.18K shares over the past three months.

NET Power Inc. (NPWR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NPWR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) trade information

NET Power Inc. (NPWR) registered a 5.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.33% in intraday trading to $15.41 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.39%, and it has moved by 21.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.24%. The short interest in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.60, which implies an increase of 25.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, NPWR is trading at a discount of -120.64% off the target high and 2.66% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 141.50% in 2023.

NPWR Dividends

NET Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)’s Major holders

NET Power Inc. insiders own 14.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.45%, with the float percentage being 109.69%. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.32 million shares (or 10.87% of all shares), a total value of $95.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Greenlight Capital, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $32.63 million.