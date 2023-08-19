My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Fell -64.84%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.19% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the MYSZ share is $8.50, that puts it down -367.03 from that peak though still a striking 43.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 87.71K shares over the past three months.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MYSZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) registered a 15.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.19% in intraday trading to $1.82 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 58.26%, and it has moved by 70.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.73%. The short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 26780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 39.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, MYSZ is trading at a discount of -64.84% off the target high and -64.84% off the low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that My Size Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. My Size Inc. (MYSZ) shares have gone up 8.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -892.30% this quarter and then drop -1,277.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.7 million by the end of Dec 2023.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders own 18.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.74%, with the float percentage being 9.48%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21756.0 shares (or 0.89% of all shares), a total value of $23929.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 365.0 shares, is of Sandy Spring Bank’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $401.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3464.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5161.0 market value.