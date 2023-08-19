MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Could Post A 7.05% Or More Growth

During the last session, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.51% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the MLTX share is $63.40, that puts it down -10.01 from that peak though still a striking 87.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.93. The company’s market capitalization is $3.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 750.54K shares over the past three months.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. MLTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) registered a 2.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.51% in intraday trading to $57.63 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.65%, and it has moved by 2.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 582.82%. The short interest in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is 6.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.00, which implies an increase of 7.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, MLTX is trading at a discount of -49.23% off the target high and 44.47% off the low.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) shares have gone up 219.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.53% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.50% this quarter and then jump 12.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -17.20% in 2023.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s Major holders

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics insiders own 4.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.09%, with the float percentage being 69.46%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.75 million shares (or 40.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.14 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 15.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $415.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $4.34 million.