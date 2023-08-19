Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Is Decrease -64.49%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -6.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $19.95, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 46.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $159.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 574.61K shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MNMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $3.99 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.34%, and it has moved by -11.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.49%. The short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 3.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.88, which implies an increase of 82.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, MNMD is trading at a discount of -1779.7% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares have gone up 0.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.19% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.60% this quarter and then drop -250.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.10%. While earnings are projected to return 45.80% in 2023.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.86%, with the float percentage being 12.45%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.67 million.