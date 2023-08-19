Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Rose 60.8% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 66.67% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. The 52-week high for the MREO share is $1.52, that puts it down -21.6 from that peak though still a striking 60.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $156.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MREO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.81%, and it has moved by 0.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.93%. The short interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 6.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 72.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MREO is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -220.0% off the low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mereo BioPharma Group plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares have gone up 16.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.89% against 12.30.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo BioPharma Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.10%, with the float percentage being 51.10%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.62 million shares (or 17.15% of all shares), a total value of $15.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.36 million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Tekla Healthcare Investors owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.