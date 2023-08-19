LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)’s Stock Is Up 39.42%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.15% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the LX share is $3.86, that puts it down -85.58 from that peak though still a striking 39.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $351.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 480.46K shares over the past three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) registered a -4.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.15% in intraday trading to $2.08 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.24%, and it has moved by -21.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.73%. The short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.25, which implies an increase of 91.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $33.88 respectively. As a result, LX is trading at a discount of -1528.85% off the target high and -861.54% off the low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $335.25 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.20% and then jump by 309.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 92.30%. While earnings are projected to return -62.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.36% per annum.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 21 and August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders own 2.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.83%, with the float percentage being 27.60%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.29 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $28.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $5.58 million.