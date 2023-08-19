Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Could Post A 13.29% Or More Growth

During the last session, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.45% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SWIM share is $6.88, that puts it down -72.86 from that peak though still a striking 46.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $435.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.21K shares over the past three months.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SWIM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) registered a -2.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.45% in intraday trading to $3.98 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.01%, and it has moved by -5.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.30%. The short interest in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is 1.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.59, which implies an increase of 13.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SWIM is trading at a discount of -50.75% off the target high and 30.9% off the low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Latham Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares have gone up 1.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 260.00% against 12.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 91.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.70% per annum.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Latham Group Inc. insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.89%, with the float percentage being 96.54%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $20.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.99 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $3.39 million.