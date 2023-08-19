Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.23% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the KYMR share is $39.85, that puts it down -102.08 from that peak though still a striking 6.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 488.38K shares over the past three months.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. KYMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) registered a 4.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.23% in intraday trading to $19.72 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.65%, and it has moved by -8.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.43%. The short interest in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 7.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.88, which implies an increase of 64.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, KYMR is trading at a discount of -371.6% off the target high and -57.2% off the low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares have gone down -38.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.15% against 12.30.

While earnings are projected to return -37.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.90% per annum.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.97%, with the float percentage being 107.50%. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 10.57% of all shares), a total value of $134.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $57.38 million.