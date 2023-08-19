Is Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) Hit More of the Losses Given A -1411.63% Dip From High?

During the last session, Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.06% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the YOSH share is $6.50, that puts it down -1411.63 from that peak though still a striking 11.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $5.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 239.59K shares over the past three months.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) trade information

Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) registered a -6.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.06% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.74%, and it has moved by -35.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) is 10820.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -113.90% in 2023.

YOSH Dividends

Yoshiharu Global Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH)’s Major holders

Yoshiharu Global Co. insiders own 60.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.11%, with the float percentage being 0.28%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13676.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $10364.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9119.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6910.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 3267.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4802.0 market value.