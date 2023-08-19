Is Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the VRNA share is $26.44, that puts it down -45.27 from that peak though still a striking 53.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 380.46K shares over the past three months.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. VRNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $18.20 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.67%, and it has moved by -14.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.29%. The short interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.71, which implies an increase of 44.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, VRNA is trading at a discount of -108.79% off the target high and -64.84% off the low.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verona Pharma plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares have gone down -17.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 212.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.43 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.57 million and $458k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2023.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Verona Pharma plc insiders own 3.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.89%, with the float percentage being 81.35%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.11 million shares (or 13.72% of all shares), a total value of $150.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.32 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $133.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $11.53 million.