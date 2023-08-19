Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Still A Buy After sinking -17.64% Last Week?

During the last session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. The 52-week high for the TBLT share is $5.35, that puts it down -1881.48 from that peak though still a striking 7.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $5.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TBLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.64%, and it has moved by -21.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.85%. The short interest in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 86.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, TBLT is trading at a discount of -640.74% off the target high and -640.74% off the low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares have gone down -86.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.07% against 12.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.30%. While earnings are projected to return 87.30% in 2023.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. insiders own 5.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.37%, with the float percentage being 4.64%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.30% of all shares), a total value of $58107.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $54858.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 85051.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62838.0, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.