Is SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) On Track To Post A -136.56% Or More Growth?

During the last session, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SIGA share is $22.89, that puts it down -392.26 from that peak though still a striking 3.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $343.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 943.43K shares over the past three months.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $4.65 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.10%, and it has moved by -6.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.68%. The short interest in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 4.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 57.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, SIGA is trading at a discount of -136.56% off the target high and -136.56% off the low.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SIGA Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) shares have gone down -26.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 139.13% against 12.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.00%. While earnings are projected to return -49.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

SIGA Technologies Inc. insiders own 9.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.05%, with the float percentage being 59.60%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $22.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $7.05 million.