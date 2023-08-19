Is SES AI Corporation’s (NYSE: SES) -14.34% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.34% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SES share is $6.42, that puts it down -207.18 from that peak though still a striking 36.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $737.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

SES AI Corporation (SES) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. SES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

SES AI Corporation (SES) registered a -2.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.34% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Friday, 08/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.34%, and it has moved by -32.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.55%. The short interest in SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is 9.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 47.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, SES is trading at a discount of -91.39% off the target high and -91.39% off the low.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SES AI Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SES AI Corporation (SES) shares have gone down -36.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.33% against 8.50.

While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2023.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

SES AI Corporation insiders own 31.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.87%, with the float percentage being 57.83%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.68 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $84.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.06 million shares, is of General Motors Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 10.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $80.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SES AI Corporation (SES) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.34 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $9.85 million.